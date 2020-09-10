Delays in Santa Barbara County jury trials lead to impacts across court system

Santa Barbara County jury trials have been delayed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting defendants, victims, judges and attorneys who continue to seek justice.

"(A defendant's) fundamental right to a trial, let alone a speedy trial, for all intents and purposes has been stripped away," said Tracy Macuga, who heads the County Office of the Public Defender. "Imagine a funnel with cases piling up as matters slowly get scheduled for court, but those cases are human beings who we are entrusted to represent."

Defendants in California criminal cases have a right to go to trial 30 to 45 days from their arraignment in misdemeanor cases and 60 days in felony cases, unless they waive that right.

As a result of the pandemic, however, California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye issued orders in March extending criminal trials 60 days, with 30 more days added in April. Criminal trials could then be extended for as long as 90 days past their original start date.

Cantil-Sakauye's emergency orders included setting $0 bail for low-level, nonviolent offenders in order to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus in jail.

The vast majority of pretrial inmates who are assigned bail amounts are kept in jail because they can't afford bail and trial delays have kept them, and other defendants, in legal limbo until their cases are heard, according to Macuga.