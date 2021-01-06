Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal blames president, colleagues for anarchy at Capitol

Central Coast Rep. Salud Carbajal condemned the anarchy that gripped the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed into the building, forced members of Congress to hide under desks or flee in fear and halted the process of certifying the Electoral College votes that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Speaking even as the violence and vandalism was still underway about 12:30 p.m., the Democratic congressman from Santa Barbara condemned Trump for not only inciting the insurrection but also for refusing to halt it, and he laid the blame for the chaos on some of his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate.

But Carbajal vowed that the vote will be taken, Biden will be certified as the president-elect, Trump will be out of the White House and a new administration will be installed as prescribed by the U.S. Constitution.

“I just must say this is shameful of our president to refuse to accept the reality that he lost … and he incited this protest and incited this violence and aggression,” he said from his office in a building across the street but without a view of the Capital building.