Details of Santa Maria shooting death on West Donovan Road heard in preliminary hearing

Prosecutors presented details during a preliminary hearing Tuesday for a Santa Maria man who is an alleged gang member charged in the shooting death of a rival on West Donovan Road in December 2020.

Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 19, appeared before Judge James Herman in the Santa Maria courtroom to face a charge of murder and an enhancement of causing great bodily injury with a firearm in the killing of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla.

Garcilazo, who was shackled, appeared in court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit top with blue pants, an N95 mask and a clear, plastic face shield as part of COVID-19 protocol.

The hearing determines whether there is enough probable cause to uphold the charges against Garcilazo and does not indicate guilt. Garcilazo pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied the enhancement on Dec. 24.

Officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 and upon arrival, located the body of Nunez-Escamilla on the sidewalk with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

Santa Maria Police detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, along with members of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, located Garcilazo four days later on Dec. 22, in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in the town of Lindsay, approximately 200 miles northeast of Santa Maria.