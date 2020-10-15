You have permission to edit this article.
Detroit man arrested after police pursuit, attempted Guadalupe bank robbery
A Detroit man was arrested near Vandenberg Air Force Base after a police pursuit and an attempted robbery at Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe on Thursday.

The incident began shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Guadalupe Street after a man, identified as 19-year-old Maurice Pilgrim, entered the bank wearing a white mask and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash. 

The teller handed the note back but didn't give Pilgrim any money. 

Pilgrim did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported, according to Cash. 

Pilgrim fled the scene in a silver Ford sedan, which was reported driving recklessly earlier in the day, according to Zick. The sedan also had been reported stolen out of Lompoc and possibly related to a robbery there.

Anticipating a possible route of travel for Pilgrim, sheriff's deputies located him in the sedan less than 10 minutes later following an incident in the area of Highway 1 and Casmalia Road, and a pursuit ensued in the direction of the base. 

California Highway Patrol units and a County Air Support unit responded to assist with the pursuit, which exceeded 100 mph, according to Zick. 

Police pursued Pilgrim, who entered base property, drove over a curb and into a landscape area in front of the visitor's center before ditching his car and fleeing on foot. 

Deputies apprehended Pilgrim less than a minute later, according to Zick. 

Pilgrim was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading. 

The Lompoc and Guadalupe police departments will conduct follow-up investigations for related crimes in each of their jurisdictions, according to Zick. 

