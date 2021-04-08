Detroit man pleads guilty to robbing Lompoc credit union

A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing a Lompoc credit union before he was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Wearing a tan prison jumpsuit with an orange undershirt, Maurice Pilgrim, 19, of Detroit entered his plea to a federal charge of bank robbery during a hearing in which he appeared remotely from the Santa Ana Detention Center before U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson, who was in Los Angeles.

After previously pleading guilty, Pilgrim admitted to taking money from a nationally insured institution "through force and violence or intimidation" as part of March 25 agreement. In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped an attempted robbery charge linked to Pilgrim's failed effort to rob Guadalupe's Mechanics Bank, where he was thwarted by a teller.

Pilgrim now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, although the assistant U.S. attorney recommended a term of at least three years and at least $748 in restitution, according to the agreement.

His time in prison could ultimately be reduced if he "demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility" during this sentencing, according to court records that also show Pilgrim has outstanding warrants in Maryland and Michigan.

Emily Groendyke, Pilgrim's attorney, did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

Pilgrim admitted to robbing the CoastHills Credit Union in Lompoc on Oct. 13, 2020, and attempting to rob the Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe on Oct. 15, 2020.