District attorney, sheriff urge victims and public to report domestic violence

In the first week following that order, county law enforcement experienced a 21% spike in domestic violence reports, which was expected.

Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic The number of jail inmates, as well as bookings and calls for service, have dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls for domestic disturbances increased since a COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11.

But the increase was followed by a sudden decrease in the second week, Dudley said.

The calls include child, elder, relationship, animal and sexual abuse, Dudley added.

Dudley didn't provide exact figures of the drop that followed the initial spike, however, but said the sudden decrease has alarmed law enforcement officials.

Additionally, Dudley urged victims to contact police, who have made in-home abuse their priority during the pandemic.

"The only reason why it's dropping is because people aren't reporting," Dudley said. "People are [at] home and they're terrified.

"For those of you who are experiencing abuse, it won't stop on its own," Dudley said.

Sheriff Bill Brown called on front-line health-care workers, first responders and such essential employees as food service and retail employees, who may be potential witnesses to signs of domestic violence, to report what they suspect.

Brown also asked neighbors to report abuse injuries and any signs indicating that abuse may have occurred.