A man accused of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming car on Highway 154, instantly killing a Solvang mother and her two small children, was found guilty on three counts of second-degree murder by a jury this week following a six-week trial.

John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, is facing 45 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 28 by Judge Thomas Adams in Department 1 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Dungan was found guilty of killing Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, and her children Lucienne Bley Gleason, age 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, age 4 months, in the horrific crash Oct. 25, 2019.

