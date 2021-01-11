You have permission to edit this article.
Early morning fire destroys 3 vehicles, motorhome on North School Street in Santa Maria

1400 North School Street fire

Santa Maria firefighters on Monday prevented a blaze from entering a home in the 1400 block of North School Street, although it destroyed a motorhome and three adjacent vehicles, according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. 

 Santa Maria Fire Department, Contributed Photo

A fire early Monday destroyed four vehicles, including a motorhome, near a residence on North School Street in Santa Maria. 

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of North School Street, near Rice Elementary School, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. 

Upon arrival, Santa Maria firefighters located a motorhome completely engulfed in flames. 

The fire extended to and destroyed three vehicles near the motorhome, although crews prevented the blaze from extending into the residence, according to Clayburg, who added the family was not displaced and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Responders included three Santa Maria Fire engines and a battalion chief, a Santa Maria Police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance.

