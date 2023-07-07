Ed Torres pleads 02
Buy Now

Ed Torres, a retired probation officer and former area basketball coach, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty to felony charges of theft of public funds.

 Times file photo

Ed Torres was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty to felony charges of theft of public funds.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Torres, a retired Santa Barbara County Deputy Probation Officer, was sentenced in Santa Barbara Superior Court by judge Pauleen Maxwell.

Torres, 67, pled guilty on April 27 to the felony charge of theft of public funds occurring between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019. Torres also admitted to an enhancement that alleged the theft exceeded $500,000 and admitted to aggravating factors that the crime occurred while "occupying a position of leadership, that he took advantage of a position of trust, and that the crime involved a taking of great monetary value," according to Savrnoch's office.

0
0
0
0
0