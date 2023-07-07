Ed Torres was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty to felony charges of theft of public funds.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Torres, a retired Santa Barbara County Deputy Probation Officer, was sentenced in Santa Barbara Superior Court by judge Pauleen Maxwell.
Torres, 67, pled guilty on April 27 to the felony charge of theft of public funds occurring between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019. Torres also admitted to an enhancement that alleged the theft exceeded $500,000 and admitted to aggravating factors that the crime occurred while "occupying a position of leadership, that he took advantage of a position of trust, and that the crime involved a taking of great monetary value," according to Savrnoch's office.
In August of 2022, Torres previously pled guilty to eight counts of filing false tax returns for tax years 2012-2019, and was pending sentencing on those charges.
Torres was a successful area basketball coach, winning multiple state championships while serving as the head coach of the girls basketball program at St. Joseph High School. He also had a successful run coaching the St. Joseph boys program, guiding the Knights to two sectional divisional championships.
In all, he coached at St. Joseph for 27 combined seasons in both boys and girls basketball and won seven CIF Southern Section championships and the two CIF state titles in girls basketball. He also coached at Allan Hancock College and was an assistant coach at Orcutt Academy High School at the time of his arrest.
Torres, who has been out on bail pending sentencing, was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the hearing Friday. Torres was ordered to pay $1.73 million in restitution to the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officer Association and $328,345 in restitution to the California Franchise Tax Board.
The court at the sentencing also appointed attorney Marilyn Anticouni as receiver to take possession of the home residence of Torres and to sell the residence on Niverth Place in Santa Maria in order to help satisfy the restitution order.
The prosecution received a protective order on the residence in 2022, preserving the asset for any potential restitution.
Charges were filed in this case in July of 2020, after a year-long investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Torres was employed by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department as a deputy probation officer from 1986 to July 2019, when he retired. Shortly after his retirement, the probation department contacted the District Attorney’s Office after a review of financial records uncovered potential embezzlement by Torres, who had acted as President of the SBCPPOA for over 20 years.
The District Attorney’s investigation determined that Torres was embezzling from a SBCPPOA bank account that was being funded by union dues taken out of each member’s paycheck by the County of Santa Barbara and then directly deposited by the county into the account, Savrnoch said. The total amount Torres embezzled from the SBCPPOA from 2009 to 2019 was approximately $635,000.
With the conviction of the theft of public funds charge, the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System has started an administrative action to have Torres forfeit his retirement benefits from the County of Santa Barbara earned or accrued from Jan. 1, 2009 to June 30, 2019.
Savrnoch praised the efforts of the Bureau of Investigations of the DA’s Office and of Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota in the investigation, charging and prosecution of this case leading to the conviction.
Savrnoch said: “The theft of public funds violates the trust that the people give their public officials and can not be tolerated. The hard-working people who make up the SBCPPOA deserved more from one of their own who was entrusted with their hard earned money.”