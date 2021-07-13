Crews are battling a fire inside of an underground cable vault with limited access at a Santa Maria telecommunications building on South Bradley Road.

City and county firefighters responded to the Frontier Communications building, located in the 4000 block of South Bradley Road, at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The building, which is located across the street from Righetti High School and next to a Vandenberg Space Force Base housing administrative building, also appears to contain refrigeration units, Eliason added.

The building was evacuated and firefighters were working on gaining entry to the vault via an access panel before noon, according to Eliason.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.