First hearing in MS-13 trial scheduled since pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A court hearing linked to the MS-13 gang trial is scheduled next week in Santa Maria Superior Court, the first activity in the case since the coronavirus pandemic prompted court closures in March.

Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is the lead prosecutor in the case, said the hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 22 in Department 9.

The hearing calls for the appearances of defense attorneys and their clients -- Tranquilino Robles Morales, Juan Calos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis German Mejia Orellana and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno -- who make up the first set of defendants to stand trial in the case.

Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin on April 13 with a trial start date of May 4 — both were delayed due to the pandemic.

The hearing notice did not specify what would be discussed, but presumably will be held to reschedule jury selection and the trial's start date, according to Bramsen, who isn't allowed to discuss details of the case because of a gag order issued in 2017.