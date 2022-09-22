Individuals interested in a career as a first responder — those who show up first at vehicle accidents, structure and wildfires, incidents requiring medical assistance or law enforcement intervention — can learn about jobs and meet with people from numerous such agencies Saturday in Buellton.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will host a First Responder Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River View Park, located at the southwest end of Sycamore Drive off Highway 246 on the city’s west side.

Attendees will be able to meet with representatives of the Sheriff’s Office as well as other Central Coast agencies that are hiring, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

0
0
0
0
0