Stephen P. Foley was sworn in Friday afternoon as the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench by Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in Department 9 of the courthouse in Santa Maria.

Foley, 51, a resident of Los Olivos, was appointed earlier that day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He is filling the vacancy left by Judge James Voysey’s retirement, and the governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was elected to begin in January 2023.

