A former Righetti High School assistant principal was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor DUI stemming from a November 2021 arrest near his home.
Jeremy Shipman, 49, pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.2%, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
Shipman was sentenced the same day he entered his plea. In addition to receiving probation, he was ordered to attend a nine-month, first-offender DUI program.
Additionally, Shipman was ordered to pay $1,840 in fees.
Santa Maria Police received a report of a person, identified as Shipman, drinking alcohol in a car on the side of the road along Heritage Way at 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to a complaint.
When police arrived, they found Shipman's car moved slightly farther up from the reported location on Heritage Way, and determined that Shipman was showing signs of intoxication and impairment.
"Everything was in his gated housing complex; it wasn’t on a road," said Robert Hankoff, Shipman's attorney. "He owned up to it. He has no prior criminal record. He went through rehab and is completely sober."
Hankoff added that his client is no longer employed at Righetti High School.