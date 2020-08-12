You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four North County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19

Four North County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19

Four Santa Barbara County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19 in July, a spokesman said on Wednesday. 

Dates that the employees' infections occurred were not provided, although they have since recovered and returned to work, according to Darrel Parker, executive officer for the county Superior Court. 

One of the employees who tested positive is a judicial officer, which includes judges and commissioners

The coronavirus infections resulted in seven people being directed to quarantine until they were medically cleared, according to Parker. 

No cases or trials were impacted. 

In June, a South County judge tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined at home, according to Parker. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News