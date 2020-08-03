Francisco Garcia was unintended target of gang-related shooting in Lompoc

Francisco Garcia, 30, was shot and killed July 27 shortly after 8 a.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Four suspects were arrested in Lompoc, including 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, of Solvang; two 16-year-old juveniles; and a 15-year-old juvenile. The three juveniles are from Lompoc, according to Magallon.
Cruz was arrested in the 700 block of North Third Street, while one juvenile was released at his residence on Crown Circle and the other two juveniles were arrested in the 700 block of North E Street.
Cruz's booking photo was not released to the public because the case is still under investigation, according to Magallon.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lompoc Police at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested with several employees, whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.
A Lompoc man on Monday was charged in connection to the gang-related shooting death of U.S. Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.