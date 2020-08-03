You have permission to edit this article.
Francisco Garcia was unintended target of gang-related shooting in Lompoc
  • Updated

A Lompoc man who was killed last week was the unintended target of a gang-related shooting on West Chestnut Avenue, according to a police spokesman. 

Francisco Garcia, 30, was shot and killed July 27 shortly after 8 a.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

Four suspects were arrested in Lompoc, including 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, of Solvang; two 16-year-old juveniles; and a 15-year-old juvenile. The three juveniles are from Lompoc, according to Magallon. 

Cruz was arrested in the 700 block of North Third Street, while one juvenile was released at his residence on Crown Circle and the other two juveniles were arrested in the 700 block of North E Street. 

Cruz's booking photo was not released to the public because the case is still under investigation, according to Magallon. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lompoc Police at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161.

