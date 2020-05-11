Fresno man, juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing medications at Walgreens

A Fresno man and juvenile were arrested in Orcutt on Sunday, hours after allegedly forcing their way into a Santa Maria pharmacy and stealing prescription medication.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a commercial burglary at the Walgreens in the 700 block of North Broadway shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspects had smashed a window and forced their way into the business, reportedly stealing an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.
Police alerted local law enforcement to be on the lookout shortly before 4:30 a.m., prompting Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies to investigate the CVS on the corner of South Bradley Road and East Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Once deputies arrived at CVS, two suspects were spotted prowling in front of the store before fleeing on foot eastbound into a nearby neighborhood.
The suspects hopped over fences and into residents' yards, causing the Sheriff's Office to issue a shelter-in-place order along Bauer Avenue in Orcutt shortly after 5:15 a.m., Zick said.
Two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ramon Sustaita of Fresno and a juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, were apprehended by sheriff's deputies and a K-9 unit in the 1200 block of Bauer Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m. The two suspects then were turned over to Santa Maria Police, Zick said.
Santa Maria Police investigators later determined the two suspects also committed the alleged burglary at Walgreens, according to Van Meel.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278.
