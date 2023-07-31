080222-smt-news-national-night-out-02
A young visitor to the 2022 National Night Out, sits astride a California Highway Patrol Harley-Davidson patrol cycle at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Members of the public are invited to meet law enforcement and firefighting personnel Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.

This annual free event is a way for the community and police agencies to come together — allowing the public to learn more about the law enforcement profession, while meeting the people that serve the community in a wide variety of roles.

For the first time the Santa Maria Police Department will be hosting its National Night Out event at the Santa Maria Fairpark starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. presented the free event, which included the Guadalupe Police Department, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, where a variety of informational booths were set up.

