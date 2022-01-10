A Goleta man was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping and carjacking charges after leading police on a pursuit before it ended in Lompoc, where his vehicle was intentionally rammed by officers.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Via Regina in Santa Barbara to investigate a suspicious black Jeep Cherokee possibly involved in drug sales shortly after 2:30 p.m. and made contact with its driver, identified as 33-year-old Alan Kilgore and an unidentified female passenger, who police later determined to be an unwilling participant, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Kilgore allegedly gave deputies a false name and drove away from the traffic stop after he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Deputies pursued Kilgore northbound on Highway 101 until he reached a construction zone near El Capital State Beach, where the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety, although the CHP was advised of Kilgore heading in their direction and were waiting for him near the intersection of Highway 1, according to Zick.

CHP officers attempted to pull Kilgore over, but he allegedly failed to stop and continued driving toward Lompoc.

A County Air Support helicopter joined the pursuit and followed Kilgore to Ocean Avenue, where CHP officers stopped pursuing him due to public safety. He continued driving recklessly through the city even though nobody was following him, according to Zick.

Kilgore turned onto A Street and drove northbound to Chestnut Avenue, where he allegedly carjacked a silver Honda Accord in a parking lot near Riverbend Park.

Deputies caught up to the Honda, which was traveling at a low speed in the parking lot, before ending the chase when they intentionally rammed the vehicle, disabling it, according to Zick.

"Permission to ram?" one deputy said over the radio to dispatchers. "Granted, safely," a dispatcher said in return.

Kilgore was taken into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. and booked into the Main Jail, she added. Charges and bail amount were still pending as of Monday.

The female victim of the alleged carjacking sustained a neck injury, but was not seriously hurt, according to scanner traffic.