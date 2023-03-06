A hazardous materials cleanup crew from ACTI scoops and bags oil-soaked soil from a creek off Zaca Station Road where oil was spilled in 2008 from a Greka Oil & Gas operation. A subsequent Environmental Protection Agency investigation concluded the company improperly stored hazardous waste and ordered Greka to conduct sampling to determine if its operations contaminated local soil or groundwater.
Former Greka Oil & Gas Inc., now known as HVI Cat Canyon Inc., was found liable for $65.4 million in civil penalties for multiple oil spills, cleanup costs, damages to natural resources and violations of state and federal laws by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
The final judgment was reached March 2 as the result of a civil suit jointly filed by the United States on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Coast Guard and by the state of California on behalf of the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Greka/HVI previously owned and operated multiple oil and gas production facilities in Santa Barbara County.
The court found the company was liable for:
• 12 oil spills into United States waters in violation of the Clean Water Act;
• 17 oil spills into California waters in violation of state law;
• Reimbursement of the federal and state governments’ oil spill cleanup costs;
• Natural resource damages under state law for harm to fish, plant, bird and animal life and habitat; and,
• Numerous federal Oil Pollution Prevention Regulation violations identified in 16 EPA inspections across 11 facilities.
“HVI Cat Canyon, formerly Greka, is being held accountable in their long history of multiple violations and ongoing noncompliance across many agencies,” said Jane Gray, chair of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
“This judgment is a testament to the multiyear efforts of agencies and the legal system’s ability to provide justice for egregious actions perpetrated against the environment,” Gray said.
The court found the 12 spills into waters of the United States, which occurred from 2005 through 2010, resulted from HVI Cat Canyon’s gross negligence.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the spills evinced a pattern of reckless disregard for good oilfield industry practices, and a series of negligent acts or omissions by HVI concerning oil spill prevention, and pipeline and facility inspection and maintenance,” the court wrote.
The court’s judgment follows a 65-page opinion, dated Feb. 25, in which the court awarded the United States and California the full amount of civil penalties, response costs and damages they sought at trial.
Ultimately, the court held HVI Cat Canyon liable to the United States for $40 million in civil penalties for the spills, $15 million in civil penalties for the violations of federal regulations and $2.5 million in cleanup costs.
The court also held HVI Cat Canyon liable to California for $7.7 million in civil penalties and nearly $200,000 in natural resource damages and cleanup costs.
“The collective efforts of state and federal regulators to hold this company accountable for the significant impacts they have caused is evidence of our dedication to fighting every day for the resources we hold in trust for all Californians,” said Charlton H. Bonham, director of California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In total, the court found that HVI Cat Canyon’s 12 spills into U.S. waters had discharged about 26,584 barrels of crude oil and “produced water,” a briny waste product of oil production.
The court also found the company had committed a total of 60 violations of federal regulations at 11 facilities for a total of 86,842 days of violation.
“This final judgment reflects EPA’s continued commitment to ensuring companies that operate oil and gas production facilities comply with federal clean water laws and prevent unnecessary oil spills,” said Martha Guzman, administrator for EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region.
“Holding companies responsible for failing to meet their environmental obligations is key to protecting our waterways and surrounding communities,” Guzman said.