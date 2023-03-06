Greka oil spill cleanup, 2008.jpg
A hazardous materials cleanup crew from ACTI scoops and bags oil-soaked soil from a creek off Zaca Station Road where oil was spilled in 2008 from a Greka Oil & Gas operation. A subsequent Environmental Protection Agency investigation concluded the company improperly stored hazardous waste and ordered Greka to conduct sampling to determine if its operations contaminated local soil or groundwater.

 Len Wood, Staff

Former Greka Oil & Gas Inc., now known as HVI Cat Canyon Inc., was found liable for $65.4 million in civil penalties for multiple oil spills, cleanup costs, damages to natural resources and violations of state and federal laws by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The final judgment was reached March 2 as the result of a civil suit jointly filed by the United States on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Coast Guard and by the state of California on behalf of the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Greka/HVI previously owned and operated multiple oil and gas production facilities in Santa Barbara County.

Workers clean up a small oil spill from Greka Oil & Gas Well Head No. 120 in March 2008 in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 
An estimated eight to 10 barrels of crude oil lies pooled at an HVI Cat Canyon, formerly Greka Oil & Gas, facility on Black Road in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
