Groups plan balloon release for Lompoc prison inmates

Advocates and family members of inmates have planned a balloon release Sunday as part of an effort to show support and bring awareness to those inside the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which has experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since March 2020.

People will begin gathering at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 21 at Ryon Memorial Park, located at 800 W. Ocean Ave., where the biodegradable balloons will be released, according to Love Your Inmate, a coalition that provides services and support for inmates and family members.

Speakers from the community will offer their messages at 12:45 p.m., followed by the balloon release at 1 p.m.

Releasing the balloons is specifically designed to let Lompoc FCC inmates know they are not forgotten, according to Chrissie Rogers, a Love Your Inmate spokeswoman. The community is invited to attend.

The group is coordinating with the Lompoc Prison Task Force, a Santa Barbara County-based working group of the Latinx and Indigenous Migrant COVID-19 Response Task Force, representatives from Congressman Salud Carbajal's office and local clergy.