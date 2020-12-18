You have permission to edit this article.
Guadalupe man arrested in connection to Santa Maria shooting that left 1 critically wounded

Justin Orozco

Orozco

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A Guadalupe man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a Santa Maria shooting on West Williams Street that critically injured a male Monday. 

Officers responded to a call of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and, upon arrival, located an adult male victim who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon. 

The victim was transported to Marian Region Medical Center, where he is still listed in critical condition. 

On Thursday, officers with the Detective's Bureau and Special Enforcement Team served multiple search warrants at locations in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Tanglewood, according to Magallon. 

Following the search warrants, 19-year-old Justin Orozco was arrested without incident in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a charge of attempted murder shortly after 4 p.m.

Orozco, whose occupation was listed as "COVID-19 screening," had his bail set at $1 million, according to online jail records. 

Santa Maria Police officials continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public's assistance with information related to the incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Zackary Robbins at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

