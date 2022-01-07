A Guadalupe man last month was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges stemming from a gang-related shooting that killed a 37-year-old man and injured two others on Santa Maria's West Bethel Street in 2018.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly sentenced Agustin Flores-Huitron, 20, on Dec. 8 after he pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and gang charges on Nov. 3, according to records.

Kelly sentenced Flores-Huitron to 15 years to life in prison for murder, seven years for attempted murder and three years for a firearm enhancement. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Additionally, he received two years for a felony assault charge while in custody in October 2019, which will be served concurrently with his other sentence.

Lea Villegas, Flores-Huitron's public defender, did not respond to questions seeking comment.

Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a man down in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 2018, and upon arrival, located an unresponsive Salomon Morales Robles, of Santa Maria, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more people, a male and a female, were also injured in the shooting and were located minutes later at a nearby home by a Santa Maria Police officer responding to a residential burglary call in the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue, court records show.

Adelina Pozos, Morales' widow, read a statement at sentencing, calling her husband the "most caring, loving and hardworking man."

"To have a loved one's life carelessly taken in an instant and in such a brutal way, I believe, is something that the entire family will not recover from," Pozos said.