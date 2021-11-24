Several guests staying at a Santa Maria motel were evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak was detected near the building, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Colonial Motel, located in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

Several emergency units were called to the scene, including Santa Maria Police and Fire personnel, American Medical Response ambulances and gas company workers, according to scanner traffic.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios said the guests were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Calls to the motel's front desk went unanswered.

