Several guests staying at a Santa Maria motel were evacuated Wednesday after an underground gas pipe broke, resulting in a leak that was detected near the building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The hotel guests were evacuated after the leak was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Colonial Motel, located in the 1800 block of South Broadway, according to Battalion Chief Evan Scott.

Several emergency units were called to the scene, including Santa Maria Police and Fire personnel, American Medical Response ambulances and workers from Southern California Gas Co.

After firefighters arrived on scene, Scott said the hotel guests had begun evacuating themselves as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

Scott said the "benign" leak was the result of a corroded pipe which seeped up from the ground. Workers contained the leak in about 30 minutes.