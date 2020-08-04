Hancock College graduates 20 fire cadets after training halted due to COVID-19

Twenty cadets graduated from Hancock College's Fire Academy during a small ceremony Friday after they formally completed training that was stopped for several months due to COVID-19.

The graduation of Battalion 145 was held at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, where cadets received certificates signifying they met and exceeded the state and national training standards for Firefighter I certification, according to Hancock Fire Academy coordinator Andy Densmore.

Graduates include Logan Armstrong, Riley Boughton-Proano, Samuel Cortese, Jacob Denton, Logan Deurloo, Beau Graham, Taylor Holden, Edward Jenks, Steven Macias, Justin Martin, John Martinez, Jason Masho, Jonathan McAninch, Johnny Ortega, Richard Pacciorini, Anthony Ramos, Peter Ravera, Brian Vazquez, Richard West and Gage Wynn.

The ceremony included only the graduates, minimal Hancock staff and no audience due to measures put in place to reduce coronavirus spread. The graduation was broadcast live on YouTube.

Cadets marched to a cadence and in physically-distanced formation into an empty hangar normally filled with family and friends. Everyone was wearing masks.

"One of the most personal aspects of our program that has suffered as a result of current circumstances is our traditional award of certificate, with the handshakes, the hugs, sometimes the kisses and the person-to-person closeness," Densmore said.