Hancock instructor to retire after 3 decades of training firefighters

A Hancock College instructor who has taught hundreds of students to fight fires will be stepping down after more than three decades.

Andy Densmore, 69, fire coordinator for Hancock's Public Safety Training Complex and a former Lompoc Fire Department battalion chief, announced earlier this month that he will retire. His last day is Dec. 31.

Dave Whitham, Hancock's director of public safety, announced the retirement at the conclusion of Hancock's firefighter ceremony Dec. 11 and praised Densmore's work in making the training complex one that is widely recognized across the state for its quality of training.

"We have some pretty big fire boots to fill here," Whitham said. "He can be considered an icon in the fire training realm, on the Central Coast and in California."

Densmore was born in Bermuda and moved to Lompoc with his family and his father, who was in the Air Force. Densmore also joined the Air Force but exited in 1973 after serving one enlistment.

Upon discharge, Densmore worked various odd jobs, including pumping gas and painting cars, but attended school on the GI Bill and took a class on wildland firefighting at Vandenberg Air Force Base.