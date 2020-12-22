Hancock instructor to retire after 3 decades of training firefighters

A Hancock College instructor who has taught hundreds of students to fight fires will be stepping down after more than three decades.
Andy Densmore, 69, fire coordinator for Hancock's Public Safety Training Complex and a former Lompoc Fire Department battalion chief, announced earlier this month that he will retire. His last day is Dec. 31.
Dave Whitham, Hancock's director of public safety, announced the retirement at the conclusion of Hancock's firefighter ceremony Dec. 11 and praised Densmore's work in making the training complex one that is widely recognized across the state for its quality of training.
"We have some pretty big fire boots to fill here," Whitham said. "He can be considered an icon in the fire training realm, on the Central Coast and in California."
Densmore was born in Bermuda and moved to Lompoc with his family and his father, who was in the Air Force. Densmore also joined the Air Force but exited in 1973 after serving one enlistment.
Upon discharge, Densmore worked various odd jobs, including pumping gas and painting cars, but attended school on the GI Bill and took a class on wildland firefighting at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Densmore himself went through Hancock's fire academy, graduating in 1978.
After graduating, Densmore joined the Lompoc Fire Department and rose to the rank of battalion chief. He joined Hancock as a fire academy staff member in 1987.
In 2006, Densmore retired from the Lompoc Fire Department but continued work at Hancock and became the college's fire coordinator, a position he's held for the last 11 years.
During that time, Densmore helped usher in Hancock's $38 million training complex, which held its first class in 2014. Densmore was among the group of Hancock staff who helped shape the complex and were consulted throughout the project.
While Densmore has been a mainstay at the fire academy for decades, he knows it's time to pass the torch and let new talent take the reins.
"My last ride on a fire engine was several years ago," said Densmore, adding he has two sons who are firefighters. "Even though my experience is good and my knowledge base is sound, I think if you're going to teach young kids, it's better for someone who was in the industry yesterday.
"I would much rather have young guys running the place."
Densmore's final year at Hancock was marked by challenges due to COVID-19, which included a two-month delay in training for Battalion 145 at the beginning of March. The class resumed training at the end of June, with stringent safety precautions in place, and members graduated in August.
The next class proceeded without interruptions, and Densmore gave credit to its recruits upon program completion.
"I asked you at the beginning of the program to buy in and take the COVID-19 situation seriously, and you did that," Densmore said. "This class could have ended if we had a single exposure, but that didn't happen because of your efforts and your conscientious attitude."
