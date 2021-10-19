Humidity and drizzle on Monday helped more than 900 firefighters increase
containment of the Alisal fire to 93% as weather continues to aid efforts against the blaze, which no longer poses a threat to the public, U.S. Forest Services officials said Tuesday.
The fire has burned 17,254 acres since sparking on Oct. 11 in the area of Refugio Road and West Camino Cielo in the Santa Ynez Mountains, near the Alisal Reservoir.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
Low cloud cover and decreased temperatures have aided fire suppression efforts, as crews secure a few remaining hot spots near Arroyo Hondo canyon to the west and the Sherpa fire burn to the east, according to Forest Service spokeswoman Jennifer Gray.
Crews and other firefighting resources are still assigned to the east, where a small patch of heat remains in the 2016 Sherpa fire burn scar, the fire's northern edge beneath the Reagan Ranch and into Refugio Canyon, and along the southern border near Highway 101.
Cooler weather conditions are expected over the weekend, with a chance of rain on Sunday afternoon or evening. Full containment is expected to occur by Oct. 25.
With the chance of rain, though, comes the possibility of flash flooding and debris flow. Santa Barbara County officials on Tuesday issued an advisory for downhill areas near the fire that are susceptible to flooding. Flood protection information can be found on the Public Works website at
https://www.countyofsb.org/pwd/floodprep.sbc.
Efforts have now transitioned to repair as personnel begin assessing damage.
On Tuesday, Cal Fire's Damage Inspection Specialist Team started a thorough assessment of the fire, including damaged and destroyed structures and residences, according to Gray.
Up to 439 structures were threatened, and three were damaged by the fire, including three residences and two outbuildings, Eliason said Friday.
Evacuation orders issued last week for the area west of Arroyo Hondo canyon to the intersection of highways 101 and 1, Arroyo Hondo canyon, Refugio Canyon and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo have since been lifted.
Highway 101 was reopened to traffic Thursday, but motorists along the route still are being urged to exercise caution when driving, while also giving firefighters and their equipment wide berth when passing, according to Gray.
Portions of the Los Padres National Forest remains closed, including the Santa Barbara Ranger District in the area surrounding the fire, until Nov. 16, according to officials. A map of the closed area can be found at
www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
Incident information on the Alisal fire can be found at
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7862. More information can be found at https://readysbc.org, https://bit.ly/AlisalFire and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosPadresNationalForest.
In addition to the crews on scene fighting the Alisal fire, U.S. Forest Service personnel are behind the scenes assisting firefighters, according to officials.
An aerial view of the Reagan Ranch on Saturday.
El Salvador native and U.S. Forest Service Fire Capt. Eduardo Chacon on Saturday poses for a picture in front of the Reagan Ranch, which he and other fire personnel are credited with protecting against the Alisal fire.
A dozer operator on Friday constructs a fire line in order to stop spread of the Alisal fire.
Imagery of the Alisal fire taken from the Sentinel-2 satellite in space Wednesday shows the large plume of smoke flowing out to sea above the Gaviota Coast.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle sits at a roadblock near the Alisal fire, which has burned 16,901 acres and is 41% contained as of Friday, according to officials.
A scorched tractor and other debris were discovered Friday morning in the aftermath of the Alisal fire, which grew to 16,901 acres but is 41% contained, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
A DC-10 air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant on the Alisal fire Thursday.
A satellite image of the Alisal fire taken on Oct. 12.
A DC-10 fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant Thursday along a ridge near Gaviota. Air tankers assaulting the Alisal fire are flying out of the base at Santa Maria Public Airport.
A BAe-146 fixed-wing air tanker makes a Phos-chek retardant drop near the western flank of the Alisal fire on Thursday.
A BAe-146 fixed-wing air tanker makes a Phos-chek retardant drop near the western flank of the Alisal fire on Thursday.
A K-MAX helicopter douses a hot spot deep in a canyon near a pair of Santa Barbara County Fire Department bulldozers working to cut a line around the Alisal fire on Thursday.
A Cal Fire engine company keeps an eye on Alisal fire activity while parked in the center divider of Highway 101 on Wednesday.
A scorched hillside from the Alisal fire.
A horse stands in its stall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Oct. 13 after being evacuated from the Alisal fire along the Gaviota Coast. The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
A miniature horse and its best friend, a black goat, are sheltered in a stall together at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara after being evacuated during the Alisal fire.
Tammy Thompson of Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team bottle-feeds a lamb evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara during the Alisal fire. Over 130 livestock, including sheep, donkeys, goats and horses, were being sheltered at the showgrounds on Oct. 13.
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek ahead of the Alisal fire, which grew to 15,442 acres and was only 5% contained Wednesday afternoon.
Horses from Circle Bar B Guest Ranch in Goleta were evacuated Monday night to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara as the Alisal fire quickly spread. The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Oct 13, 2021
Los Padres National Forest, Contributed
A fixed-wing tanker flies over Santa Maria after taking off Tuesday from the Santa Maria Public Airport to aid firefighters in the Alisal fire.
A Cal Fire engine company provides structure protection at a ranch off Highway 101 and Guillermo Canyon on Tuesday as flames from the Alisal fire approach down the slopes above.
Firefighters from a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crew set a backfire to burn off dry grasses near Highway 101 as part of the battle against the Alisal fire burning in the rugged ridges and canyons above the Gaviota Coast.
Firefighters spray water on spot fires that ignited from the Alisal fire in dry grass down the side of the bluffs along southbound Highway 101 at Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach.
Smoke from the Alisal fire rises above the trees surrounding the ranch of former president Ronald Reagan in the Santa Ynez Mountains. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared an emergency as a result of the fire that exploded from ignition to 8,000 acres in about 24 hours.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department brush truck is outlined by the glowing smoke from the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Refugio Road.
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon as a Croman Corp. Sikorsky SH-3 heads back to refill its tank after making another water drop on the flames.
The Alisal fire jumped four lanes of Highway 101 as flames continued to burn Tuesday morning, and by 6:30 p.m. had grown to 13,400 acres, with only 5% containment, fire officials said.
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon.
A pair of firefighting bulldozers, at top left, cut a line along the western flank of the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Tajiguas Beach in Santa Barbara County.
Highway 154 was experiencing heavier-than-normal traffic Tuesday due to the Alisal fire shutting down Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Highway 154, which serves as an alternate route between Santa Barbara and other northern Santa Barbara County cities, was backed up Tuesday due to the shutdown of Highway 101 by the the Alisal fire.
California Highway Patrol officials advised motorists on Tuesday to take Interstate 5 or Highway 154, shown above, as alternate routes due to the shutdown of Highway 101 near Santa Barbara as a result of the Alisal fire.
An aerial view of the Alisal fire taken Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the fire broke out in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
An aerial view of the Alisal fire, which broke out Monday shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains and grew to 6,000 acres with 0% containment in less than 24 hours due to gusty winds and old-growth chaparral, according to officials.
Fire crews and emergency personnel gather for a morning briefing on the size and growth of the Alisal Fire, Tuesday morning.
The view of the Alisal Fire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen.
Potent offshore winds push heavy smoke seaward from the Alisal fire that broke out about 2 p.m. on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains high above Refugio State Beach.
An aerial photo of the Alisal incident shows heavy smoke being blown seaward by high offshore winds Monday afternoon.,
Heavy smoke billows up from a wildfire that was sparked around 2 p.m. Monday amid heavy offshore winds on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains above Refugio State Beach.
Santa Ynez Valley lies below a wildfire that ignited around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road. Pushed over the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains by potent offshore winds, it quickly grew to more than 500 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations of the land below.
