A southbound stretch of Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos reopened for second time Friday due to a bomb threat near Cat Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Dispatchers from the CHP's San Luis Obispo Communication Center at 10:07 a.m. Friday received a report from Caltrans that a crew member may have found a homemade bomb at an unlisted location near Cat Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officers immediately responded and set up a command post, while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office personnel were notified and responded with specialized equipment. As of 1:27 p.m., CHP officials had reopened both sides of Highway 101, according to logs.
Officials with the CHP closed northbound lanes from Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria shortly after 3 p.m. due to law enforcement activity, and traffic was being diverted onto Union Valley Parkway, according to emergency broadcasts. Logs show that the CHP reopened southbound lanes of Highway 101 from Union Valley Parkway shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The initial closure of Highway 101 included several miles of the northbound lanes at the Highway 135 exit in Los Alamos and the southbound lanes at Union Valley Parkway, near Santa Maria. Northbound traffic is no longer being diverted to Highway 135, according to the CHP.
No information has been provided on the nature of the threat.