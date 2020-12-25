'I feel humbled and honored': Police chief set to lead department, serve Santa Maria

For nearly three years before Phil Hansen stepped down as Santa Maria Police chief, Marc Schneider was among the department's three commanders who were rotated through various supervision duties to prepare them for the time their boss retired.

Those duties included overseeing the department's three major divisions, including administrations, investigations and operations.

"As a commander, you have a lot of responsibility," Schneider said. "But when you go home at the end of the night, it's ultimately not your responsibility, it's the chief's."

Now, the department is Schneider's responsibility around the clock as he was chosen to be the new chief after Hansen announced his retirement in late November.

Schneider took over as acting chief on Dec. 19 and will be formally appointed at the City Council meeting on Jan. 5.

+2 Marc Schneider appointed as police chief for Santa Maria A new head of Santa Maria Police was appointed to succeed outgoing Chief Phil Hansen, who is officially leaving the position on Saturday after announcing his retirement last month.

During the selection process, Schneider sat before a board composed of a Santa Maria Police Department head, a representative of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and a local police chief, who asked questions that were designed to elicit honest answers instead of scripted responses.

Schneider wore a freshly pressed uniform through the "very formal" process, which personnel from human resources oversaw.

"I feel humbled and honored to be selected as police chief," Schneider said. "It's something seven or eight years ago I never would have thought about doing."