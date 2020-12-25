'I feel humbled and honored': Police chief set to lead department, serve Santa Maria

For nearly three years before Phil Hansen stepped down as Santa Maria Police chief, Marc Schneider was among the department's three commanders who were rotated through various supervision duties to prepare them for the time their boss retired.
Those duties included overseeing the department's three major divisions, including administrations, investigations and operations.
"As a commander, you have a lot of responsibility," Schneider said. "But when you go home at the end of the night, it's ultimately not your responsibility, it's the chief's."
Now, the department is Schneider's responsibility around the clock as he was chosen to be the new chief after Hansen announced his retirement in late November.
Schneider took over as acting chief on Dec. 19 and will be formally appointed at the City Council meeting on Jan. 5.
A new head of Santa Maria Police was appointed to succeed outgoing Chief Phil Hansen, who is officially leaving the position on Saturday after announcing his retirement last month.
During the selection process, Schneider sat before a board composed of a Santa Maria Police Department head, a representative of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and a local police chief, who asked questions that were designed to elicit honest answers instead of scripted responses.
Schneider wore a freshly pressed uniform through the "very formal" process, which personnel from human resources oversaw.
"I feel humbled and honored to be selected as police chief," Schneider said. "It's something seven or eight years ago I never would have thought about doing."
Schneider first joined the force in 1993 with the Pismo Beach Police Department, where he worked as a patrol officer for two years. Then, in 1995, he applied to and was hired at the Santa Maria Police, where he has remained since.
He worked his way up through senior leadership, becoming commander in 2017.
The new chief takes the reins not only as an experienced department insider but, also, as a member of the community.
Schneider, 50, is a longtime resident of Santa Maria. His parents followed his grandparents to the city, moving from upstate New York when Schneider was 10.
After graduating from Righetti High School, Schneider went to Hancock College and then onto Fresno State University.
Schneider holds a bachelor's degree in criminology and a master's degree in human resource management and, also, serves on the boards of several local nonprofits, including Child Abuse Listening Mediation.
In his more than two decades with the Santa Maria Police Department, Schneider said he has experienced high and low points, which included the shooting of fellow officer, 29-year-old Alberto Covarrubias, in 2012.
Following the shooting, which attracted nationwide attention, the city approached the Los Angeles-based OIR Group for an audit. In 2014, the audit came back with a list of 57 recommendations but, otherwise, noted the department's trajectory was "positive." A follow-up report in 2015 showed further improvement.
Months before he retired, Hansen commissioned another audit by the OIR Group, which left the department good marks but included a list of 16 recommendations this time around.
Schneider said he feels satisfied by how far the department has come since 2012, reflective of the fact that a new chief was chosen from within the department.
"Being able to hire from within is really gratifying," Schneider said. "It gives things some people can strive for."
Schneider's priorities including helping the department grow over the next year by diversifying the department and increasing transparency, using the report's recommendations as a guide.
"I feel the department is running really well," said Schneider, adding that some aspects could be enhanced or "strategized."
One in particular is the department's lack of females in senior leadership ranks, which is forcing Schneider to rethink the hiring process. The main issue is time-in-service, or that several of the department's females have not reached necessary time in rank to advance to the next one, according to Schneider.
The department has nine females, with seven of them in specialty positions, although most of them are junior officers.
Another challenge is rapidly implementing technology as it comes along, such as the nearly $6 million computer-aided dispatch system received in November 2019, which department officials still are learning how to use, according to Schneider.
As technology advances, so does the need for transparency and information, which require police resources, according to Schneider.
"It's just more time-consuming and it costs money to keep current with technology and have personnel redact and release [information]," said Schneider.
In addition, Schneider will continue efforts by the department to mitigate gang violence in the community. He didn't provide specific ideas but is open to new approaches.
"Living here in Santa Maria and being able to serve in the community is something I really enjoy," Schneider said. "I think I get more out of that than some of the people I may be assisting."
Photos: Santa Maria Police Department's annual awards luncheon honors hard work, sacrifice of officers
The Santa Maria Police Department’s 2020 annual awards luncheon was held Wednesday afternoon at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria. The luncheon honors the hard work, accomplishments and sacrifice of the men and women who work at the department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.