A 45-year-old Santa Maria man sustained minor injuries Tuesday after a vehicle collision on Highway 101 with a wrong-way driver whose identity is being sought by the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the collision, just north of Alvin Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m., according to CHP Officer Jason Traughber. Minutes before the collision was reported, CHP dispatchers received calls of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2002 green Honda Civic facing east and blocking the left and middle lanes, and a silver 2007 Ford Focus on the right shoulder facing in a southwestern direction, according to Traughber.

An initial investigation determined that the Civic's male driver, who was not identified, was traveling southbound in the right lane at approximately 50 mph as the male driver of the Focus was traveling northbound at an unknown rate of speed in the same lane.

The Civic's driver told CHP officers he was traveling south when he suddenly observed headlights traveling directly toward him at a high rate of speed and that he didn't have enough time for evasive maneuvers, which resulted in a collision with the Ford, according to Traughber. Immediately after the collision, the driver of the Focus fled on foot.

The Civic's driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Focus has yet to be apprehended, according to Traughber.