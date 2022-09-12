The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials.
Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication, and jail staff immediately began resuscitation efforts and called for emergency medical response.
Lifesaving efforts by responding personnel from Wellpath medical, County Fire and American Medical Response were unsuccessful and Chermak was declared dead at 10:48 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Chermak was arrested in Isla Vista by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on March 5 for suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. She was ordered by the court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
On Sept. 9, custody deputies at the Northern Branch Jail conducted a security check of Chermak's cell around 10:04 p.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. They reported that she was housed alone and noted no issues. An unresponsive Chermak was found by the nurse at 10:27 p.m.
Detectives from the coroner's office are investigating the cause of death, and an autopsy will be conducted to assist in a determination.
Consistent with standard procedures and policies, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Administrative Investigative team were also called to investigate the circumstances of Chermak's death.
