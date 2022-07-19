Custody deputies and a WellPath nurse used naloxone Tuesday to prevent the death of an inmate who was overdosing on fentanyl at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
At 4:13 p.m., custody deputies who noticed an inmate was unresponsive and lying on the floor in the intake area entered the cell and found the inmate pale and cold, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Deputies surmised the inmate was likely overdosing and called for jail medical staff, naloxone and an ambulance.