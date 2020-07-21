Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail

An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.

The inmate was recently arrested by Lompoc Police and claimed to be sick with the coronavirus, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The inmate was taken to the hospital, where they tested positive for COVID-19.

From the hospital, the inmate was taken to the Main Jail, booked with precautions and immediately housed in a negative pressure area, according to Zick.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 11. Of those, seven are being medically monitored and treated, one is recovering and three have been released from custody, according to Zick.