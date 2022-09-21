A man convicted on three counts of second-degree murder was given three consecutive sentences of 15-years-to-life for the vehicular death of a woman and her two children.

On Aug. 2, after a six-week trial, John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, was found guilty of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 154 on Oct. 25, 2019.

Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, of Solvang, and her children Lucienne Bley Gleason, age 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, age 4 months, died instantly in the horrific crash, investigators said.

