Judge reschedules MS-13 murder trial for August

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has rescheduled the MS-13 murder trial for August after the case was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a hearing Friday in Santa Maria, Judge John McGregor set a jury selection date of Aug. 24 in the trial of five suspected MS-13 gang members.
Additionally, a readiness and settlement hearing was set for June 19, and a hearing for pretrial motions was scheduled for July 6.
Tranquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis German Mejia Orellana and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno are the first five of 10 defendants accused of nearly a dozen murders and gang-related crimes in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.
An MS-13 gang member linked to nearly a dozen killings in Santa Maria was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in a federal case stemming from a murder investigation in Ohio.
In December, McGregor split the group of 10 into two separate trials with five defendants each. The trials are to run consecutively and each is expected to last a year.
The 10 are part of a larger group of 17 who are allegedly part of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, and were arrested in March 2016 following Operation Matador. All others have either pleaded out or were charged with lower-level crimes.
During the hearing Friday, which was the first since March 16, McGregor granted a request by Senior District Attorney Ann Bramsen to dismiss the case against defendant Jose Bonilla-Mejia as part of a negotiated plea deal in federal court.
Bonilla-Mejia pleaded guilty in August 2019 to murder and racketeering charges for his involvement in the murders of three Ohio men in 2015 and 2016. He was sentenced May 13 to life in prison without parole.
Here is a gallery of the individuals that were arrested in Operation Matador
