Judge sets no bail for Lompoc man who fled to Mexico after death of soldier

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered no bail for a Lompoc man suspected in the shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier who evaded capture for six to eight months in Mexico before his arrest in Santa Maria.

Walter Morales, 26, an alleged gang member, is charged with first-degree murder and several enhancements in connection to the killing of Marlon Brumfield, 22, an active duty soldier who was visiting home while on leave from Germany.

Morales is also suspected in two shooting incidents in Lompoc on July 11 and has yet to be charged.

He did not enter a plea or appear in court Tuesday, either on video or in person, due to unspecified medical reasons after being quarantined in a negative pressure housing area at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail following his arrest Friday.

When queried about whether Morales had contracted COVID-19, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the department does not disclose coronavirus information specific to individual inmates.

During the hearing Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen heard arguments from attorneys, who appeared via video conference in a Santa Maria courtroom, which had limited seating and required masks for spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue requested no bail for Morales due to past weapons- and domestic violence-related charges, citing his escape to Mexico after the shooting and calling him a flight risk.