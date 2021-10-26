A judge upheld murder-related charges against a Tanglewood man accused of shooting his wife following a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria on Oct. 18.

The hearing was held via Zoom after which Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Herman found there was sufficient cause against Eladio Herrera, 64, who was charged with murder and assault with a firearm.

Herrera is accused of killing his wife, Dolores Reyes, 38, on Feb. 28.

Herman also upheld two enhancements against Herrera — committing great bodily injury and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Herrera was arrested and booked into the Main Jail on March 1 and pleaded not guilty to all charges on March 2. His case now proceeds to a trial date, which has yet to be determined.

He remains in custody at the Main Jail and his bail amount was listed at $3 million, according to online records.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of a dispute shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, approximately two miles west of Santa Maria in the unincorporated community of Tanglewood, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located Herrera sitting in a car in front of the residence and learned that he had allegedly shot Reyes inside the house.

After detaining Herrera, deputies entered the house and immediately began lifesaving measures on Reyes, who appeared to sustain several gunshot wounds to the chest, but died on scene shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to Zick.

During a March 2 Zoom appearance, Judge Kay Kuns ordered a restraining order for Herrera, requiring him to stay at least 150 yards away from and have no contact with his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old stepson.

Herrera is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on information at 8:30 Nov. 4 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.