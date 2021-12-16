A judge on Tuesday upheld murder charges against a Lompoc man in connection to the drive-by shooting death of active-duty Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019.

Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca ruled there was sufficient evidence to uphold four charges against Walter Morales, 28, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a firearm.

Additionally, the judge upheld six special allegations and enhancements, including that the shooting was committed on behalf of a criminal street gang.

Morales has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The judge’s ruling followed Morales' preliminary hearing, which began Sept. 9 and concluded Tuesday. The case now proceeds to trial.

Morales is accused of shooting Brumfield, 22, at about 2 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street as the soldier walked home with a friend after leaving a nearby tavern, according to Lompoc Police Officer Michael Miller, who testified at the hearing.

Brumfield was stationed in Germany at the time and was home on leave.

A second defendant, Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, was the driver in the getaway vehicle in the incident and pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Oct. 9, 2020, court records show.

After the shooting, Morales allegedly fled to Mexico and was gone for nearly a year when he resurfaced in Lompoc on July 11, 2020, after shooting at an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of West Olive Street, according to police.

Less than a week later, on July 17, 2020, Morales was arrested by SWAT officers in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street in Santa Maria.

Morales is scheduled to next appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 for an arraignment on information in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.