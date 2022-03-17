A Nipomo man was convicted Monday of possessing a "large volume" of child pornography images after a weeklong jury trial at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
John Paul Russell, 53, was found guilty of possessing the illicit material that included at least 600 images, including at least 10 that depicted children under the age of 12, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.
Russell's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 21 in Department 10 of Superior Court. He faces a maximum term of five years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Dow.
The investigation into Russell began in June 2018 after Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Jim Jolly received evidence that an Atascadero computer shared child pornography over the internet.
Jolly, who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, traced the computer to a business in Atascadero, where it was seized on July 10, 2018, after police obtained a warrant, according to Dow.
A digital forensic analysis revealed thousands of images, and some videos, depicting the illegal material.
Dow said child pornography is exploitation that causes "immeasurable" harm to victims when it's created and viewed, and used as blackmail to ensure victims' silence.
"Many child molesters possess child pornography and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims," Dow said.
Dow referred to an article published by the Department of Justice stating that the internet is "rapidly becoming the marketplace" for seeking child pornography and also allows child molesters to "recruit, seduce and control their victims."
"Aggressively prosecuting these crimes will serve to both punish individual violators and to deter others from getting involved in this form of child exploitation," Dow said.