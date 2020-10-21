Jury trials could resume in North County after completion of flooding repairs

Eleven of the 19 replacement doors needed to restore two Santa Barbara County Superior courtrooms that flooded more than two years ago were delivered Wednesday, advancing the prospect that jury trials soon will continue in the North County.

The doors were delivered with a promise that the remaining six will be delivered Thursday, according to Superior Court spokesman Darrel Parker.

Once restored and modified for COVID-19, the courtrooms will be used to handle criminal cases, while jury trials will be held in Department 8, Santa Maria's largest courtroom. Currently, jury selection and trials are held only in Santa Barbara.

"We need those courtrooms complete so that we can have another judge sit in there and handle the trial judges' regular calendars," Parker said, adding it will be more convenient for jurors. "This is an effort to allow the trial judge to continuously handle the trial uninterrupted."

Superior Court officials have the authority to resume jury trials once it's safe to do so, although California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye provided the Superior Court authority to delay trials for up to 90 days, according to Parker.

Parker didn't provide a timeline on when he expects the courtrooms to reopen.

Cantil-Sakauye's order expired Sept. 16, although Parker requested and received an approval for an extension to Nov. 17. He plans to request an additional 30-day extension to Dec. 17, five days before the current one ends.