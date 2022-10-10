Lompoc Police Department on patrol.jpg
A Lompoc police officer patrols the city in this photo from July 2021. Lompoc Police Department officers were involved in a standoff with a juvenile suspect Friday after he alleged threatened to kill a resident in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. 

 Len Wood, Staff

A juvenile who escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill someone, then was in a nearly six-hour standoff with officers, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of North Fourth Street about 8:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick down the door and threatening to kill the occupant.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect ran into the alley, then went into a nearby apartment, a Police Department spokesman said.

