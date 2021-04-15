Kristin Smart case: No pleas entered by Paul, Ruben Flores; judge issues gag order

The father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart did not enter pleas during their first court appearance Thursday, and a judge issued a gag order due to "high publicity" surrounding the case.

Paul Flores, 44, wore a suit and tie while Ruben Flores, 80, was dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit for the arraignments that were conducted via Zoom at Superior Court in San Luis Obispo. Both appeared from County Jail with their attorneys Dave Sanger and Harold Mesick, respectively.

Judge Craig Van Rooyen started by asking the defendants if they wanted to waive their rights to be physically present in court.

“Yes, I guess,” said Ruben Flores. Paul Flores answered a simple, “yes.”

+4 Prosecutor: Paul Flores killed Kristin Smart while attempting to rape her San Luis Obispo District Attorney Office officials on Wednesday have charged Paul and Ruben Flores with murder-related charges in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly freshman who went missing on May 25, 1996

Van Rooyen granted a request by both attorneys for another hearing Monday to enter pleas and present arguments related to bail reduction. Bail for Ruben Flores remains at $250,000, while Paul Flores is being held without bail.

Van Rooyen also signed a gag order prohibiting officials involved in the case from making public statements, except for procedural matters.

The gag order, which was filed by Sanger on Thursday, included a change approved by Van Rooyen that allows officials to "coordinate with the press" to release times, locations and how court proceedings are held.