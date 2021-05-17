The case against Paul and Ruben Flores, who face murder charges in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, will be presented during a preliminary hearing now set for July 6.

The hearing, where the judge determines if there is enough evidence to uphold the charges, is expected to last at least 12 days, according to Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle.

Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro, has been charged with Smart's murder. His father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande has been charged with being an accessory to murder. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Paul and Ruben Flores appeared with their attorneys over Zoom during a pre-preliminary hearing Monday at Superior Court in San Luis Obispo County. Paul Flores, dressed in a suit, participated virtually from jail. His father, Ruben Flores, joined the proceedings from an unknown location after being released April 21 on $50,000 bail.

During the hearing, attorneys Bob Sanger and Harold Mesick agreed to the July 6 hearing date.

Peuvrelle said his office has discovered "substantial" material and added there will be additional discovery in the ongoing investigation but didn't elaborate.

Paul Flores is the prime suspect in the case and is believed to be the last person seen with Smart, who went missing on May 25, 1996, and was declared legally dead in 2002. Her body has not been recovered.

A Superior Court lawsuit filed by Stan and Denise Smart on April 22 accuses Ruben and Susan Flores, Paul Flores' parents, and Mike McConville, Susan's current boyfriend, of relocating their daughter's remains.

Smart's parents are alleging severe emotional distress and accuse the three defendants of moving Smart's remains to an unknown location following a February 2020 search warrant at Ruben Flores' Arroyo home in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande, according to the lawsuit.

Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved a gag order in the case on April 15, citing "high publicity," prohibiting court officials from speaking on anything beyond what is said in open court.

Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to reappear for a pre-preliminary hearing setting at 1:30 p.m. June 21 in Department 5 of Superior Court in San Luis Obispo.