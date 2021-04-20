Krys Ruiz shot after charging officers with knife, Lompoc Police say

A 26-year-old transgender man killed in a March 28 officer-involved shooting in Lompoc was armed with a knife when he was shot, according to police on Wednesday.

Krys Brandon Ruiz, of Lompoc, sustained a fatal gunshot wound after charging at officers with a knife in the 100 block alley of North G and H streets shortly after 8 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani. The knife was recovered at the scene, Mariani said.

Mariani issued his statement after a published request from Fresno attorney Bill Schmidt, who represents Ruiz's family, called on a new law that requires the state attorney general to investigate incidents of unarmed people shot by police.

"The rationale for this request was based on misinformation that the suspect involved in this incident was unarmed," Mariani said, citing a preliminary investigation. "The investigation is currently ongoing and being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office."

An hour before the shooting, Ruiz was dropped off at his apartment by his mother after dinner blocks away from the shooting location, according to Schmidt, adding Ruiz wasn't intoxicated, agitated or depressed. Minutes before Ruiz was shot, police responded to an unrelated call of a man walking northbound on North H Street armed with a gun.

More than a week after the shooting, on April 7, Schmidt sent a letter to Lompoc Police, the county Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Public Inquiry Unit, calling for a state investigation into Ruiz's shooting based on government code 12525.3.