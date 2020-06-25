LA man accused of sex crimes with Buellton yearbook salesman

A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex charges following a lengthy investigation by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives into the case of a Buellton man who is also accused of sexually abusing minors, a spokeswoman said
Vicente Lopez Ceballos, 25, turned himself in to detectives at the Sheriff's Office headquarters Wednesday morning after a warrant for his arrest was issued for unlawful sexual activity with a male juvenile, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
The arrest stems from a continuing investigation into Gregory Scott Ray, 54, of Buellton, who is currently in jail on more than 30 charges related to his alleged sexual involvement with at least a dozen male juveniles.
During the investigation, detectives discovered Ceballos and Ray engaged in sexual acts simultaneously with a 14-year-old male victim, although the date of the occurrence wasn't specified, according to Zick.
Santa Barbara County prosecutors added three more charges and one additional victim to the complaint against former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of sexually abusing several teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.
Ceballos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation of a person under 16 and sodomy of a person under 16. His bail was listed at $100,000.
Ray was arrested in April 2019 by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives following an investigation that began after a teacher from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School overheard a conversation with Ray regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to officials.
The investigation into Ray revealed that he used a social media app to meet and have sex with teenagers, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman, who added that his victims ranged from ages 13 to 17, with some of his alleged crimes going back to 2007.
According to court documents, Ray was a print sales consultant for Canadian yearbook publishing company Friesens LLC, and his job involved frequent travel to schools from San Jose to Los Angeles County.
Detectives have interviewed numerous alleged victims but believe there may be more, Zick said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the allegations or information that may lead to the discovery of other victims to call Detective Jason Vasquez at 805-934-6170.
Anonymous callers can contact the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.