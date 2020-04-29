Large funerals discouraged in Santa Barbara County during coronavirus pandemic

While private burials should adhere to the guidelines, Hoffman can't control how many people attend if the service is held in a public cemetery.

Cremated remains are given to loved ones, who can still hold their own memorials or committals, Hoffman said, adding that families are encouraged to hold memorials at a later time.

Limiting groups of 10 or less is a mortuary's policy and not specific to funerals, Hoffman said, although it's consistent with the CDC recommendation other states have adopted.

In addition to limiting services, Hoffman has adjusted day-to-day business operations, including closing the front doors and taking as many appointments as possible over the phone. He directed staff to wear masks if an appointment is made in public.

The process by which the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau releases the deceased to mortuaries hasn't changed, although it's slightly delayed, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The turnaround time to release the deceased to a mortuary is 24 to 48 hours, which is slowed in cases where a coronavirus death is suspected due to testing and investigation requirements, Zick said.