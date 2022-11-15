District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said the $5.9 million settlement is the largest ever awarded statewide for that type of environmental violation — the failure to report hazardous materials.
A stipulated final judgment and injunction entered Monday calls for $5.65 million in civil penalties, which includes $613,479 to the District Attorney’s Office and $110,625 to County Environmental Health Services, and another $250,000 as a supplemental environmental project to the Certified Unified Program Agency Forum Environmental Protection Trust Fund.
The injunction requires AT&T to comply with environmental laws and regulations.
Dudley said the civil action accused AT&T of failing to report the batteries used to operate emergency generators at more than 3,200 cell-phone towers and other facilities across the state to the California Environmental Reporting System.
Although prosecutors had no evidence of environmental damage at any of the sites, AT&T is still liable for failing to report the hazardous materials.
Dudley said to its credit, AT&T self-reported the violations and cooperated with statewide investigations, including those conducted by the Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency and the District Attorney’s Office.
“Having a complete understanding about the presence of hazardous materials is a vital aspect of public safety and emergency preparation,” Dudley said. “Whether handled by a small business or a large corporation, these materials can present great danger, and the law must be equally enforced to protect us all.”
California businesses that handle 55 gallons, 200 cubic feet or 500 pounds of hazardous materials must submit a hazardous materials business plan to CERS that includes the location, type, quantity and health risk of the materials.
That information is then shared with firefighters, health officials, public safety offices and regulatory agencies to protect the public and first responders as well as the environment.