Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Dec. 24:
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 25:
INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.
Saturday, Dec. 26:
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, Dec. 27:
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Savannah Valdez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of West Maple Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a warrant.
Monday, Dec. 28:
INCIDENT — A 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in San Luis Obispo.
Tuesday, Dec. 29:
INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West College Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 30:
INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Coleman Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 400 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of Newport Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of North Poppy Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South J Street and West Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:08 a.m., Danny Alvarez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Joel Sletten, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective court order.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.