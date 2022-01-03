The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Dec. 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 lock of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, Dec. 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of vehicle tampering in the 100 block of North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 22:

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted vehicle burglary in the 900 block of North H Street.

Thursday, Dec. 23:

INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 500 block of West Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1700 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1800 block of North H Street.

Friday, Dec. 24:

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a railroad problem near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.

ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Juan Gutierrez, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of making a destructive or explosive device without a permit and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Pedro Garcia, 40, was arrested in the 1700 block of North A Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, obstruction and concealing evidence.

Saturday, Dec. 25:

INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Berkeley Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency near the intersection of North O Street and West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Channing Lane, resulting in someone being contacted and counseled.

Sunday, Dec. 26:

INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.